Road crash kills six in W.Afghanistan

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Six passengers lost their lives and two others were injured after a mini-bus plunged into the ravine in Afghanistan's western Badghis province on Sunday, said a statement of provincial police on Monday.

A mini-bus was heading towards the neighboring Herat province on Sunday, but plunged into the ravine in the Ab Kamari district, leaving six dead on the spot and injuring two others, the statement said, adding that women and children were among the victims.

This has been the second road accident confirmed by police since Sunday.

In the previous road accident, a passenger bus turned turtle in the southern Zabul province on Sunday morning, killing two and injuring 17 others.