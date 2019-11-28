UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Map On CSTO Peacekeepers' Engagement In UN Activities Being Implemented - Acting Head

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:56 PM

Road Map on CSTO Peacekeepers' Engagement in UN Activities Being Implemented - Acting Head

The road map on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s peacekeepers' engagement in the United Nations' activities has been coordinated and is being implemented already, CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov said on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The road map on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s peacekeepers' engagement in the United Nations' activities has been coordinated and is being implemented already, CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov said on Thursday.

"The road map on developing our peacekeeping forces and our peacekeeping potential in the UN' peacekeeping activities has been coordinated and is undergoing implementation" Semerikov said after the CSTO meeting.

Related Topics

United Nations Road

Recent Stories

SA, UAE to build oil refinery of wroth $70 billio ..

7 minutes ago

India continues to divert attention from HR violat ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking serious measures for improvement of en ..

3 minutes ago

North Korea fires two 'unidentified projectiles': ..

5 minutes ago

Benin orders EU envoy out for 'subversive' activit ..

5 minutes ago

Rescued pangolin released in National Margalla Hil ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.