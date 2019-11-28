Road Map on CSTO Peacekeepers' Engagement in UN Activities Being Implemented - Acting Head

The road map on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s peacekeepers' engagement in the United Nations' activities has been coordinated and is being implemented already, CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov said on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The road map on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s peacekeepers' engagement in the United Nations' activities has been coordinated and is being implemented already, CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov said on Thursday.

"The road map on developing our peacekeeping forces and our peacekeeping potential in the UN' peacekeeping activities has been coordinated and is undergoing implementation" Semerikov said after the CSTO meeting.