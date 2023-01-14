Road Part of Crimean Bridge to Be Closed Saturday - Transport Ministry

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Traffic on the Crimean Bridge will be suspended for 12 hours on Saturday due to repair work, Russia's Ministry of Transport informs.

"On January 14, at 3:00 Moscow time (00:00 GMT), traffic restrictions will be introduced on the entrance way to the Crimean bridge with the complete closure of the road part of the bridge for the period from 4:00 to 16:00 Moscow time for repair and restoration work," the ministry said on Telegram.

On October 8, 2022, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge (Kerch Strait Bridge), which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire.

Two spans of the road bridge partially collapsed. Four people died as a result of the attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the blast on Crimean Bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.

Traffic on the right side of the road bridge resumed in December, after repair work. The left side is still under reconstruction. cars, buses and trains can currently use the Crimean Bridge, but trucks must use ferries to cross the Kerch Strait.