UrduPoint.com

Road Part Of Crimean Bridge To Be Closed Saturday - Transport Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Road Part of Crimean Bridge to Be Closed Saturday - Transport Ministry

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Traffic on the Crimean Bridge will be suspended for 12 hours on Saturday due to repair work, Russia's Ministry of Transport informs.

"On January 14, at 3:00 Moscow time (00:00 GMT), traffic restrictions will be introduced on the entrance way to the Crimean bridge with the complete closure of the road part of the bridge for the period from 4:00 to 16:00 Moscow time for repair and restoration work," the ministry said on Telegram.

On October 8, 2022, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge (Kerch Strait Bridge), which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire.

Two spans of the road bridge partially collapsed. Four people died as a result of the attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the blast on Crimean Bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.

Traffic on the right side of the road bridge resumed in December, after repair work. The left side is still under reconstruction. cars, buses and trains can currently use the Crimean Bridge, but trucks must use ferries to cross the Kerch Strait.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Moscow Russia Road Died Traffic Vladimir Putin Kerch January October December From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

4 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

5 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

5 hours ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

6 hours ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.