Road Safety and Sustainability Conference concludes its sessions

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Road Safety and Sustainability Conference and Exhibition concluded its sessions in Riyadh.

Hosted by the Roads General Authority (RGA), the event gathered over 1,000 road experts and specialists from more than 50 countries under the theme “Innovating for Tomorrow.”

The conference featured in-depth discussions on the importance of traffic safety and strategies for enhancing sustainability in transportation.

It also featured ministerial sessions that facilitated the exchange of insights and experiences on innovations and advanced technologies.

The event highlighted over 130 scientific papers and 27 innovations and technologies, focusing on innovative transportation solutions, government policies aimed at reducing emissions and improving road safety, and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent transportation systems to enhance traffic management and vehicle safety.

The conference concluded with key recommendations reflecting the outcomes of discussions and deliberations. These included enhancing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in smart traffic signals to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and lower carbon emissions. It recommended improving intersection designs by adopting high engineering standards, such as increasing turning radii and restricting heavy vehicle passage during peak hours to reduce accident frequency and enhance safety.

Moreover, the conference recommended enhancing lighting at critical points and using renewable energy for public lighting, aiming to reduce accidents, particularly in rural areas and highways.

It emphasized implementing comprehensive traffic safety programs near schools and mosques, utilizing regular data to refine preventive measures, and increasing stakeholder engagement and cooperation with social organizations to raise awareness.

Community leaders were encouraged to participate in safety initiatives, with improved coordination among relevant entities for effective safety programs, including training, awareness efforts, and essential funding.

Additional recommendations included expanding the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to determine optimal locations for emergency centers, especially in high-traffic areas. There was a call to support autonomous vehicles by allocating dedicated lanes as a preliminary measure and to develop dynamic management systems that adapt to environmental conditions, underscoring the benefits of early adoption of standards for autonomous vehicles.

The recommendations highlighted the importance of adopting AI solutions for road safety, monitoring traffic flows, and identifying high-risk areas to enhance sustainability in traffic systems.

The conference also suggested leveraging mobile phones for data collection and using cloud computing to reduce infrastructure costs. These measures aim to improve public safety, reduce traffic accidents, and enhance quality of life.

The recommendations emphasize the importance of ongoing collaboration among relevant entities, contributing to enhanced road safety and sustainable development in the transportation sector. Through the initiatives, the RGA aims to improve citizens' and residents' quality of life and strengthen road safety across the Kingdom, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.