Open Menu

Road Sector Strategy Bound To Enhance Road Quality In Saudi Arabia, Improve Its Global Ranking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Road sector strategy bound to enhance road quality in Saudi Arabia, improve its Global ranking

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Roads General Authority said that its Road Sector Strategy is "one of the key strategies in Saudi Arabia, focusing on safety, quality and traffic density".

According to a press release, issued on Tuesday, it aims to improve the quality of the road network and the user experience through innovative ways.

The strategy aims to elevate the road quality index to the sixth rank globally and reduce road fatalities to less than 5 cases per 100,000 people.

It also involves covering the road network with safety factors, according to the International Road Assessment Program (iRAP Star Rating), maintaining advanced service levels for road capacity, increasing private sector participation in operational activities, and, by 2030, contributing SAR74 billion to the GDP and creating 293,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Saudi Arabia Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

14 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

14 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

14 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

14 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

14 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

14 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

14 hours ago

More Stories From World