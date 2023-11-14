Road sector strategy bound to enhance road quality in Saudi Arabia, improve its Global ranking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Roads General Authority said that its Road Sector Strategy is "one of the key strategies in Saudi Arabia, focusing on safety, quality and traffic density".

According to a press release, issued on Tuesday, it aims to improve the quality of the road network and the user experience through innovative ways.

The strategy aims to elevate the road quality index to the sixth rank globally and reduce road fatalities to less than 5 cases per 100,000 people.

It also involves covering the road network with safety factors, according to the International Road Assessment Program (iRAP Star Rating), maintaining advanced service levels for road capacity, increasing private sector participation in operational activities, and, by 2030, contributing SAR74 billion to the GDP and creating 293,000 direct and indirect jobs.