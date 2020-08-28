UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Smash Kills 16 In Northern Nigeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Road smash kills 16 in northern Nigeria

Sixteen people have been killed in a road accident in northern Nigeria, officials said Friday, prompting state authorities to declare three days of mourning

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Sixteen people have been killed in a road accident in northern Nigeria, officials said Friday, prompting state authorities to declare three days of mourning.

The accident occurred on Wednesday when a truck lost control in heavy rain and rammed into four vehicles conveying supporters of Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle, they said.

It occurred at Tsafe, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the state capital Gusau.

"Sixteen people were killed in the crash" and several were taken to hospital fortreatment, road safety official Yassar Shehu told AFP.

Related Topics

Accident Governor Vehicles Road Road Accident Bello Gusau Nigeria From

Recent Stories

Armed Forces active in rescuing flood affectees in ..

8 minutes ago

 

16 minutes ago

Chinese investors Met with PM to Expressed their C ..

17 minutes ago

Merkel Believes Policy on Russia Should Not Change ..

2 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Arrives at Foreig ..

2 minutes ago

96 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.