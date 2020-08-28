Road smash kills 16 in northern Nigeria

(@FahadShabbir)

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Sixteen people have been killed in a road accident in northern Nigeria, officials said Friday, prompting state authorities to declare three days of mourning.

The accident occurred on Wednesday when a truck lost control in heavy rain and rammed into four vehicles conveying supporters of Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle, they said.

It occurred at Tsafe, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the state capital Gusau.

"Sixteen people were killed in the crash" and several were taken to hospital fortreatment, road safety official Yassar Shehu told AFP.