Road Span On Crimean Bridge Destroyed, Railway Track Damaged - Russian Official

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 10:32 PM

One railway track of the Crimean Bridge has minor damage and one span of the road on the bridge is destroyed and cannot be restored, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Monday

Earlier in the day, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.

"The railway part of the bridge is operating normally, trains run on schedule.

One track has minor damage that does not affect train traffic. Railway builders are conducting a survey to determine the scope of work," Khusnullin said at a government meeting on the Crimea Bridge attack,

The official also said that one road span "was destroyed, cannot be restored," and thus will be dismantled.

According to Khusnullin, the two-way traffic on one side of the bridge will be launched on September 15.

