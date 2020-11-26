Road Traffic Accident in Brazil Leaves at Least 41 People Dead - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) At least 41 people have died after a bus and truck collided in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's G1 news portal reports on Wednesday, citing law enforcement officials.

The death toll has risen steadily throughout the day since the accident was first reported at 07:00 local time [10:00 GMT].

According to the portal, a further 10 individuals are receiving treatment in hospital following the crash.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the bus was carrying more than 50 employees of a textile company.