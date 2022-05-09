UrduPoint.com

Road Traffic Accident In India's Telangana Leaves 9 People Dead, 16 Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 11:20 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) A road traffic accident in India's southern state of Telangana killed nine people, including six women, and injured 16 others, The New Indian Express media outlet reported on Monday.

On Sunday evening, a truck hit a Tata Ace small commercial vehicle at Hasanpally Gate in the Yellareddy area, which carried 26 individuals, the report said.

The group of people was going from funeral rituals to visit a weekly market.

Two people died at the accident site, and seven others while receiving treatment at hospitals, according to the report. All the victims are the residents of Chillargi village, the report added.

