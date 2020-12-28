Road Traffic Accident in Zimbabwe Leaves 17 People Dead - Police

A road traffic accident in northeastern Zimbabwe has left 17 people dead, law enforcement officials said on Monday

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of 17 people in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 130 KM peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road on 27 December 2020 at around 1740 hours," law enforcement officials said in a statement that was published on Twitter by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Fourteen people were said to have died at the scene of the head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a saloon, the police said. Three others were pronounced dead at hospital.

Law enforcement officials also urged drivers to take greater care on the country's roads.