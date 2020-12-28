UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Traffic Accident In Zimbabwe Leaves 17 People Dead - Police

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Road Traffic Accident in Zimbabwe Leaves 17 People Dead - Police

A road traffic accident in northeastern Zimbabwe has left 17 people dead, law enforcement officials said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A road traffic accident in northeastern Zimbabwe has left 17 people dead, law enforcement officials said on Monday.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of 17 people in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 130 KM peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road on 27 December 2020 at around 1740 hours," law enforcement officials said in a statement that was published on Twitter by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Fourteen people were said to have died at the scene of the head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a saloon, the police said. Three others were pronounced dead at hospital.

Law enforcement officials also urged drivers to take greater care on the country's roads.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Twitter Road Died Traffic Zimbabwe December 2020

Recent Stories

Number of People Injured in Kabul Blast Rises to 1 ..

31 seconds ago

German stocks surge to close at record high

32 seconds ago

Gorbachev-Reagan 1985 Formula Still Relevant for S ..

36 seconds ago

China's Xi Says Beijing-Moscow Relations Unaffecte ..

40 seconds ago

Balochistan reports 17 more positive COVID-19 case ..

1 hour ago

PHA organises Family Winter Festival

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.