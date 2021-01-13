UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Traffic In Eastern France Restored After Major Disruptions Due To Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:47 PM

Road Traffic in Eastern France Restored After Major Disruptions Due to Snowfall

The road traffic on a highway in France's east, where hundreds of drivers were stranded due to massive snowfall, has been restored, the local authorities reported early on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The road traffic on a highway in France's east, where hundreds of drivers were stranded due to massive snowfall, has been restored, the local authorities reported early on Wednesday.

The weather emergency has been in effect since Tuesday evening, halting the traffic on the A40 motorway in the eastern Ain department, which connects the cities of Macon and Geneva. Reportedly, some 2,000 vehicles were blocked due to the snowfall, which also affected the neighboring departments of Savoie and Haute-Savoie.

"Snowy episode: the last stranded motorists return to the road.

Thanks to the gendarmes, firefighters, volunteers of the Red Cross, elected municipal officials, and territorial agents for their support and assistance," the department's prefecture tweeted.

Although the road traffic was restored, the related services continue to remove snow in the affected areas, while the national meteorological service Meteo France put the department of Haute-Savoie on orange alert over further snowfall risks.

According to the agency's forecasts, the weather emergency will continue into Thursday, moving to the north of the Alps.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Motorway France Vehicles Road Traffic Orange Alert Geneva Macon

Recent Stories

IT ministry seeks feedback to finalize 'DigitalPak ..

2 minutes ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed contacts f ..

2 minutes ago

Fragmented sleep patterns can predict vulnerabilit ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah, Malaysia to enhance trade, investment coo ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir’s statement really disappointing, ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Registers 22,850 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.