Road Traffic on Crimean Bridge Resumed 10 Minutes After Closure - Officials

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Road traffic on the bridge that connects the Crimean peninsula and southern Russia has resumed just 10 minutes after closure, the official Telegram channel on the situation on the Crimean Bridge said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian-built Crimean Bridge was closed to road traffic for an hour, followed by another brief halting.

"car traffic on the Crimean Bridge is resumed," the message said.