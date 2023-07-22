Road Traffic on Crimean Bridge Suspended for Second Time in Day - Officials

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Road traffic on the bridge that links the Crimean peninsula and southern Russia has been halted for the second time in the day, the official Telegram channel on the situation on the Crimean Bridge said.

Earlier on Saturday, road traffic on the Russian-built bridge was blocked for an hour.

"Motor traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily blocked," the message read.

Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transportation security officers, the message added.