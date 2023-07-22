Open Menu

Road Traffic On Crimean Bridge Suspended For Second Time In Day - Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Road Traffic on Crimean Bridge Suspended for Second Time in Day - Officials

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Road traffic on the bridge that links the Crimean peninsula and southern Russia has been halted for the second time in the day, the official Telegram channel on the situation on the Crimean Bridge said.

Earlier on Saturday, road traffic on the Russian-built bridge was blocked for an hour.

"Motor traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily blocked," the message read.

Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transportation security officers, the message added.

Related Topics

Russia Road Traffic

Recent Stories

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

11 minutes ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

21 minutes ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

49 minutes ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

51 minutes ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

3 hours ago
Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

3 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World