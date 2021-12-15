Roads Adjacent to Russian Embassy in Washington Blocked Over Police Activity - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The roads adjacent to the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington, DC are closed to the traffic due to the ongoing police activity, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department said.

"Police Activity 3800 Block of Tunlaw Rd.

NW between Calvert St, and 39th St, NW in both directions," the Washington Metropolitan Police Department said via Twitter on Tuesday. "Alternate Route: 39th St, Massachusetts Ave Watch for MPD directions - Closures subject to change."