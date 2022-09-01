UrduPoint.com

Roads Collapsed, Cars Stuck In Parts Of Istanbul Due To Heavy Downpour - Reports

September 01, 2022

Roads collapsed in some parts of Istanbul and cars got stuck on highways as a result of a heavy downpour, Turkish media reported on Thursday

Heavy rains engulfed Istanbul on Thursday with roads collapsed in the Kucukcekmece district, while in Bagcilar and Beylikduzu districts some roads resemble lakes after a sudden and brief downpour, Turkish news agency DHA reported.

A lot of cars got stuck on flooded roads, according to the agency.

The European part of Istanbul suffered the most from the downpour with a thunderstorm. City transport is reportedly struggling with water streams on many streets.

