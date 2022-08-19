UrduPoint.com

Roads In China's East To Heat Up To 68C - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Roads in China's East to Heat Up to 68C - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Road police and weather authorities in China's eastern province of Jiangsu warned on Friday that the surface temperature of roads in the region may hit 68 degrees Celsius (154.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

On Friday, roads in northern parts of Jiangsu will heat up to 55-62 degrees Celsius, with a chance of climbing even higher, to 62-68 degrees Celsius, in central and southern areas during the day, the regional road police and meteorological administration said in a joint statement.

The police advise car owners to drive with caution and pay close attention to the situation on the roads, as extreme temperatures decrease the tensile strength of rubber and increase the risks of tire explosion.

Abnormal temperatures persist in many regions across China. Earlier on Friday, the China Meteorological Administration issued the highest "red" warning for the eight consecutive day. On Wednesday, the weather agency said that the heatwave broke the historic record since the beginning of regular meteorological observations in the country in 1961.

Related Topics

Weather Police China Road Car May

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

28 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

36 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

1 hour ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.