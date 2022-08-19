(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Road police and weather authorities in China's eastern province of Jiangsu warned on Friday that the surface temperature of roads in the region may hit 68 degrees Celsius (154.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

On Friday, roads in northern parts of Jiangsu will heat up to 55-62 degrees Celsius, with a chance of climbing even higher, to 62-68 degrees Celsius, in central and southern areas during the day, the regional road police and meteorological administration said in a joint statement.

The police advise car owners to drive with caution and pay close attention to the situation on the roads, as extreme temperatures decrease the tensile strength of rubber and increase the risks of tire explosion.

Abnormal temperatures persist in many regions across China. Earlier on Friday, the China Meteorological Administration issued the highest "red" warning for the eight consecutive day. On Wednesday, the weather agency said that the heatwave broke the historic record since the beginning of regular meteorological observations in the country in 1961.