UrduPoint.com

Roads Leading To House Of Ministries In Nur-Sultan Blocked - Correspondent

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan Blocked - Correspondent

The roads to the House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan are cut off with concrete blocks, while law enforcement officers in combat gear are keeping watch and vehicles are deployed near the building, a Sputnik correspondent said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The roads to the House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan are cut off with concrete blocks, while law enforcement officers in combat gear are keeping watch and vehicles are deployed near the building, a Sputnik correspondent said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the situation in the Kazakh capital remains very quiet, according to the correspodent.

Related Topics

Vehicles Same

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

4 minutes ago
 Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution o ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

4 minutes ago
 Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protes ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Securi ..

German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Security of Europe Possible Without ..

4 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists kil ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

15 minutes ago
 Biden, First Lady to Visit Nevada to Attend US Sen ..

Biden, First Lady to Visit Nevada to Attend US Senator Reid Memorial - White Hou ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.