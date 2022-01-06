Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan Blocked - Correspondent

The roads to the House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan are cut off with concrete blocks, while law enforcement officers in combat gear are keeping watch and vehicles are deployed near the building, a Sputnik correspondent said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022)

At the same time, the situation in the Kazakh capital remains very quiet, according to the correspodent.