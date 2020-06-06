UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roadside Blast In Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province Kills Three Soldiers - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Roadside Blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province Kills Three Soldiers - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) A roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar has killed three soldiers and left two others with injuries, Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik on Friday.

According to Khogyani, the blast took place in the Karam Khel region of the province. Three members of the public uprising forces, which receive support from the Afghan government, died in the incident.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast, although Taliban militants are known to operate in the area.

An uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan between government forces and the Taliban after a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr from May 24-26.

Earlier on Friday, US warplanes carried out their first airstrikes on the Taliban since the three-day ceasefire, military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett stated.

The US and the Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 that established a pathway for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the government and the militant group, as well as the eventual withdrawal of US troops from the country. In the months since the agreement was signed, US military officials have urged the Taliban to reduce violence.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Bomb Blast Governor Died February May Muslim From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

4 hours ago

Boy electrocuted while lifting kite from electric ..

1 hour ago

Webinar titled 'Time for Nature' held to mark Envi ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.