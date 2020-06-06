(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) A roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar has killed three soldiers and left two others with injuries, Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik on Friday.

According to Khogyani, the blast took place in the Karam Khel region of the province. Three members of the public uprising forces, which receive support from the Afghan government, died in the incident.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast, although Taliban militants are known to operate in the area.

An uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan between government forces and the Taliban after a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr from May 24-26.

Earlier on Friday, US warplanes carried out their first airstrikes on the Taliban since the three-day ceasefire, military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett stated.

The US and the Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 that established a pathway for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the government and the militant group, as well as the eventual withdrawal of US troops from the country. In the months since the agreement was signed, US military officials have urged the Taliban to reduce violence.