UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roadside Blast In Afghanistan's Nimroz Kills 12 Policemen - Governor's Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Roadside Blast in Afghanistan's Nimroz Kills 12 Policemen - Governor's Spokesman

A roadside bomb explosion in the King district of the Afghan province of Nimroz killed 12 policemen and injured one, Nimroz governor's spokesman Bahram Haqmal said Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) A roadside bomb explosion in the King district of the Afghan province of Nimroz killed 12 policemen and injured one, Nimroz governor's spokesman Bahram Haqmal said Tuesday.

"Twelve policemen, including the district police chief, were killed and one was injured in a roadside bomb blast," the spokesman said.

According to Haqmal, the first blast hit a police vehicle. When the district police chief arrived at the scene, the second explosion hit.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Governor Vehicle

Recent Stories

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Culture strengthens readiness to participate ..

14 minutes ago

UAE sends fifth medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in ..

29 minutes ago

Jhagra visits QHMC Nowshera, inspects various sect ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to produce 753,051 tons LPG, import 317,2 ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.