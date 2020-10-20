(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) A roadside bomb explosion in the King district of the Afghan province of Nimroz killed 12 policemen and injured one, Nimroz governor's spokesman Bahram Haqmal said Tuesday.

"Twelve policemen, including the district police chief, were killed and one was injured in a roadside bomb blast," the spokesman said.

According to Haqmal, the first blast hit a police vehicle. When the district police chief arrived at the scene, the second explosion hit.