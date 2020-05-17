UrduPoint.com
Roadside Blast in E. Afghanistan Injures 6 People Including Medical Workers - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) A roadside bomb targeting health care workers in eastern Afghanistan went off injuring six people, the Afghan National Army's 203rd Thunder Corps said in a statement on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, six civilians were injured in this roadside explosion, including the assistant to the Khost Public Health commissioner and three doctors," the statement said.

The explosion took place at an undisclosed time on Saturday and all the injured were taken to Khost Civil Hospital for emergency treatment, the statement read.

The attack comes as part of an escalating cycle of violence between the Kabul government and radical, armed groups headed by the Taliban.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered his army to go on the offensive after two attacks earlier this week left scores dead at a maternity ward in Kabul and a funeral in Nangarhar province, among other attacks.

National Security Council Spokesman Javid Faisal on Saturday said that Taliban have killed as many as 97 civilians this weeks alone.

