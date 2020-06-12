UrduPoint.com
Roadside Blast In Eastern Afghanistan Kills 2 Members Of Public Uprising Forces - Official

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:09 PM

Roadside Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 2 Members of Public Uprising Forces - Official

Two members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces, operating under the Interior Ministry, have been killed and two others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the city of Gardez, the capital of the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, Abdullah Hasrat, the provincial governor spokesman, told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Two members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces, operating under the Interior Ministry, have been killed and two others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the city of Gardez, the capital of the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, Abdullah Hasrat, the provincial governor spokesman, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Today afternoon, a roadside bomb exploded on uprising [forces'] vehicle in Nisty Kot area and two uprising soldiers were killed and three others injured," Hasrat said.

The Paktia provincial governor added that the Afghan security forces have discovered other planted explosive devices.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident and no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

