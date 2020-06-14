UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roadside Blast Kills 1 Civilian, Injures 3 More In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:50 PM

Roadside Blast Kills 1 Civilian, Injures 3 More in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) One civilian was killed and three others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Sunday, the Khaama Press news Agency reported, citing local authorities.

The explosion occurred at around 08:30 local time (04:00 GMT) in Jalalabad, the capital of the province, according to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesperson for the Nangarhar government.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident and no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Bomb Blast Jalalabad Sunday Government

Recent Stories

China reports 57 new coronavirus cases amid Beijin ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Keep oceans clean or land in deep troub ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 14, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.