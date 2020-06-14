Roadside Blast Kills 1 Civilian, Injures 3 More in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) One civilian was killed and three others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Sunday, the Khaama Press news Agency reported, citing local authorities.

The explosion occurred at around 08:30 local time (04:00 GMT) in Jalalabad, the capital of the province, according to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesperson for the Nangarhar government.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident and no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.