UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roadside Blast Kills 4 US Troops In Eastern Syria - State Media

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Roadside Blast Kills 4 US Troops in Eastern Syria - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Four US soldiers were killed on Sunday by what appeared to be a roadside bomb that hit their vehicle on a highway in eastern Syria, the Syrian state news agency Sana reported.

The Pentagon has not issued an official confirmation.

The agency cited civilian sources who said the incident took place on the outskirts of the town of Markada on the road between Hasaka and Deir ez-Zor. A security cordon was reportedly set up in the area following the explosion.

Related Topics

Syria Pentagon Road Vehicle Sunday

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

4 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

4 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

5 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

5 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

5 hours ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.