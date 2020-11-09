Roadside Blast Kills 4 US Troops in Eastern Syria - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Four US soldiers were killed on Sunday by what appeared to be a roadside bomb that hit their vehicle on a highway in eastern Syria, the Syrian state news agency Sana reported.

The Pentagon has not issued an official confirmation.

The agency cited civilian sources who said the incident took place on the outskirts of the town of Markada on the road between Hasaka and Deir ez-Zor. A security cordon was reportedly set up in the area following the explosion.