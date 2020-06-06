UrduPoint.com
Roadside Bomb Blast In Southern Afghanistan Injures 3 Civilians - Local Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:29 AM

Three people were injured in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province when a car was hit by a roadside bomb, the office of the provincial governor said on Friday in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Three people were injured in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province when a car was hit by a roadside bomb, the office of the provincial governor said on Friday in a statement.

"A roadside bomb exploded on a civilian vehicle in the Tanauchi area of Kandahar's Mianshin district on Friday afternoon, three civilians were injured, while two others were not harmed," the statement read, adding that there was a child among the wounded.

The injured civilians were rushed to a hospital with assistance from police.

