Roadside Bomb Blast In Southern Afghanistan Leaves 5 Civilians Dead, 20 Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Five civilians were killed and 20 others, including children, were injured as a result of a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the provincial police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Five civilians were killed and 20 others, including children, were injured as a result of a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the provincial police.

The incident took place on the Kabul-Kandahar highway in the province's Maiwand district on Tuesday night when a roadside mine hit a passenger vehicle, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported.

No radical groups operating in the Central Asian country, including the Taliban, have claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

The incident happened after the Taliban took control of the district following clashes on Monday.

