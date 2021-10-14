UrduPoint.com

Roadside Bomb Blast Injures 11 People In Northeastern Afghanistan - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Eleven people were injured in a roadside bomb explosion in the city of Asadabad, the capital of the northeastern Afghan province of Kunar, a source in the local health department told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day an eyewitness reported an explosion, which at the time was believed to have been caused by a rocket attack.

"Eleven people were injured as a result of a roadside bomb blast, they were hospitalized," the source said.

Another source said that the explosion happened when a local official's car was passing nearby.

