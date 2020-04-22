Roadside Bomb Blast Kills 4 Civilians in Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) At least four civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Khogyani district of Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the spokesman for the provincial governor, Arif Noori, told Sputnik.

"At least four civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the Pirki area of Khogyani district on the Ghazni-Jaghato road at around 09:30 p.m. last night [17:00 GMT]," Noori said.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on February 29. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government.