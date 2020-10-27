UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roadside Bomb Blast Kills 4 People, Injures 3 Others In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:09 PM

Roadside Bomb Blast Kills 4 People, Injures 3 Others in Southern Afghanistan - Source

A roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province on Tuesday killed four people and injured three others, a source told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province on Tuesday killed four people and injured three others, a source told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity.

According to the source, the mine was planted by the Taliban in Zabul's Seori district.

The militant movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses for violating COV ..

41 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

56 minutes ago

KP govt announces public holiday on Oct 30 to cele ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Black Day observed in Sanghar

2 minutes ago

India Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until Late Nov ..

2 minutes ago

Germans Divided in Views on Outcome of US Presiden ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.