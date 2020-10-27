Roadside Bomb Blast Kills 4 People, Injures 3 Others in Southern Afghanistan - Source

A roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province on Tuesday killed four people and injured three others, a source told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province on Tuesday killed four people and injured three others, a source told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity.

According to the source, the mine was planted by the Taliban in Zabul's Seori district.

The militant movement has not yet commented on the incident.