Roadside Bomb Blast Kills 4 Taliban Militants In Afghanistan's Kandahar Province - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:59 PM

Roadside Bomb Blast Kills 4 Taliban Militants in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province - Police

At least four Taliban militants have been killed as a roadside bomb went off in the Shah Wali Kot district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, the local police said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) At least four Taliban militants have been killed as a roadside bomb went off in the Shah Wali Kot district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, the local police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the district's Yardad area on Friday night.

According to the police, the bomb was planted by the Taliban movement, which has not yet provided any comment.

Bomb blasts and armed clashes continue to rock Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban, which started in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12.

More Stories From World

