KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) At least four Taliban militants have been killed as a roadside bomb went off in the Shah Wali Kot district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, the local police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the district's Yardad area on Friday night.

According to the police, the bomb was planted by the Taliban movement, which has not yet provided any comment.

Bomb blasts and armed clashes continue to rock Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban, which started in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12.