Roadside Bomb Blast Kills Over Dozen Bus Passengers In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:00 AM

Roadside Bomb Blast Kills Over Dozen Bus Passengers in Southern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A roadside bomb has exploded on a passenger bus in Afghanistan's southern Zabul Province, leading to the death of over a dozen people, a local source told Sputnik.

The explosion occurred in the Shahr-e Safa district, the source said, adding that most of the passengers (25 people, according to preliminary information) were killed or wounded.

Another source told Sputnik that the roadside bomb explosion killed 16 of the bus passengers and wounded several others.

In March, a series of explosions targeted several buses in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Multiple people, including ministry workers, were killed and over a dozen were injured.

