Roadside Bomb Detonates in Central Kabul, No Casualties Ensue - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) An explosion hit a market in the center-western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, resulting in no casualties, local police said.

The blast was caused by a roadside bomb detonating in the Ab Rasani area of Kabul's 5th District around 8 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT).

No armed group has yet claimed the responsibility for the incident.