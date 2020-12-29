UrduPoint.com
Roadside Bomb Detonates In Central Kabul, No Casualties Ensue - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Roadside Bomb Detonates in Central Kabul, No Casualties Ensue - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) An explosion hit a market in the center-western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, resulting in no casualties, local police said.

The blast was caused by a roadside bomb detonating in the Ab Rasani area of Kabul's 5th District around 8 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT).

No armed group has yet claimed the responsibility for the incident.

