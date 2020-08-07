Roadside Bomb in Southern Afghanistan Kills 2 Civilians, Injures 3 Other - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Two civilians were killed and another three injured in a roadside explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar on Friday, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for the provincial police, told Sputnik.

"A car bomb exploded in Ishaqzo village of Arghistan district before 12:00 [07:30 GMT] today, killing two people and injuring three others," Barakzai said.

No armed group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.