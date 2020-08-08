Roadside Bomb In Southern Afghanistan Kills 2 Civilians, Injures 3 Other - Police
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:00 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Two civilians were killed and another three injured in a roadside explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar on Friday, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for the provincial police, told Sputnik.
"A car bomb exploded in Ishaqzo village of Arghistan district before 12:00 [07:30 GMT] today, killing two people and injuring three others," Barakzai said.
No armed group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.