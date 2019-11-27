UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roadside Bomb Kills 15 At Wedding In Afghanistan's North - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:32 PM

Roadside Bomb Kills 15 at Wedding in Afghanistan's North - Official

A roadside bomb hit a car with wedding guests in the northern Afghan region of Kunduz on Wednesday, killing 15 people, a provincial government's spokesman told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A roadside bomb hit a car with wedding guests in the northern Afghan region of Kunduz on Wednesday, killing 15 people, a provincial government's spokesman told Sputnik.

"The mine was planted by the Taliban on the side of the road and 15 people were killed and two others injured," Esmatullah Muradi said.

Muradi said 12 of those killed were women and girls. A man and two children of unknown sex also died. The injured were also children.

The Taliban did not immediately claim responsibility for the bombing, although the area where the incident took place Akhmachal in Imam Sahib district is under Taliban control.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Marriage Road Car Died Man Women Government

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

3 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

4 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

4 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

26 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

27 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.