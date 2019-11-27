(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A roadside bomb hit a car with wedding guests in the northern Afghan region of Kunduz on Wednesday, killing 15 people, a provincial government 's spokesman told Sputnik.

"The mine was planted by the Taliban on the side of the road and 15 people were killed and two others injured," Esmatullah Muradi said.

Muradi said 12 of those killed were women and girls. A man and two children of unknown sex also died. The injured were also children.

The Taliban did not immediately claim responsibility for the bombing, although the area where the incident took place Akhmachal in Imam Sahib district is under Taliban control.