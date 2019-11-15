- Home
- World
- News
- Roadside Bomb Kills 3 Civilians, Injures 3 in Afghanistan's Helmand Province- Gov't Source
Roadside Bomb Kills 3 Civilians, Injures 3 In Afghanistan's Helmand Province- Gov't Source
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:27 PM
A roadside bomb blast killed three civilians and injured three in Nad-e Ali district in Afghanistan's Helmand Province on Friday, a source from a local government told Sputnik
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) A roadside bomb blast killed three civilians and injured three in Nad-e Ali district in Afghanistan's Helmand Province on Friday, a source from a local government told Sputnik.
"Three civilians were killed and three others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Bari Gul Bazaar area of Nad-e Ali district today afternoon," the source said.
Helmand Province is located in the south of the country.