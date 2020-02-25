(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) A roadside bomb blast killed three women in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand on Tuesday morning, the regional governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak, told Sputnik.

According to Zwak, the Taliban were behind the attack in Helmand's Nad-e-Ali district.

The militant group has not yet commented on the incident.

The blast happened despite there being a week-long reduction of violence in effect, which was negotiated by the Taliban and the United States. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the long-awaited peace deal could be signed on February 29 if the militants adhered to the agreement.