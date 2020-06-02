Roadside bomb kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Kunduz, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Seven civilians were killed by a roadside bomb linked to the Taliban in northern Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday, even as authorities pressed for peace talks with the militants.

Overall violence across much of Afghanistan has dropped, however, since May 24 when the Taliban announced a surprise three-day ceasefire to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The latest blast struck a small truck carrying a group of labourers late Monday in the volatile district of Khan Abad, in the province of Kunduz.

No group claimed responsibility, but Kunduz provincial spokesman Esmatullah Muradi pointed the finger at the Taliban.

"The Taliban usually plant roadside bombs to target security forces, but their bombs usually kill civilians," he told AFP.

Two of six others wounded in the blast were in critical condition, said district chief Hayatullah Amiri.