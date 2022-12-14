Roadside bomb kills three Iraq soldiers

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Three Iraqi soldiers were killed Wednesday when a roadside bomb hit their vehicle in farmland north of Baghdad, the defence ministry said.

There was no immediate claim for the bombing which targeted a patrol in the Tarmiya district, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) outside the capital.

The area is a known hotspot for Islamic State group sleeper cells, who remain active five years after Iraqi authorities proclaimed victory over the militants.

A lieutenant colonel was killed in the blast along with two of his men, the ministry said.

Three soldiers were also wounded, a separate security force statement added.

Tarmiya's orchards and palm groves are crisscrossed by a network of irrigation channels that make the area an ideal hideout for militants.

Iraqi counter-terrorism units carry out regular search operations in the area in a bid to prevent it from being used as a launchpad for attacks but the terrain favours the sleeper cells.