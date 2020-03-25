UrduPoint.com
Roadside Bomb Planted By PKK Destroyed In SE Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

Roadside bomb planted by PKK destroyed in SE Turkey

Security forces in southeastern Turkey destroyed 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of roadside bombs planted by the PKK terror group, a local authority said on Wednesday

BITLIS, Turkey , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Security forces in southeastern Turkey destroyed 30 kilograms (66 Pounds) of roadside bombs planted by the PKK terror group, a local authority said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Bitlis Governorate said the gendarmerie teams found some explosives and life-sustaining materials in the rural area of the province after intelligence work.

In an operation launched on March 8 to find the terrorist group members and to destroy their shelters and ammunition depots, 30 kg improvised explosive was seized and destroyed on Tuesday, the statement noted.

Turkish security forces will resolutely continue to fight terrorism with the support of the people in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

