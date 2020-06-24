Roadside Mine Blast Kills 6 Civilians, Injures Another in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least six people were killed and another one was injured in a roadside mine explosion in the northern province of Jowzjan, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) At least six people were killed and another one was injured in a roadside mine explosion in the northern province of Jowzjan, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the local 1 tv news broadcaster, citing the country's Interior Ministry, the Taliban movement was responsible for the incident that took place in Mardyan district

Another attack, allegedly committed by the Taliban, in the country's eastern province of Logar killed at least four police officers and injured three people, media reported, citing local authorities.

According to the Ariana News broadcaster, the Taliban militants attacked a security post in the province's Khoshi district.

The Taliban have not commented on either of the attacks yet.

In addition, 10 Afghan soldiers were killed and five others were injured in the country's northwestern province of Badghis in clashes with the Taliban members that attacked joint police and army base in the Bala Murghab district, provincial council member Farid Akhizi said.

The Taliban group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Violence renewed in the middle Eastern country between government forces and the Taliban movement after a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr from May 24-26 expired.