UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Dressed As Policemen Steal 1,653 Pounds Of Gold From Sao Paulo Airport - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:10 AM

Robbers Dressed as Policemen Steal 1,653 Pounds of Gold From Sao Paulo Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Unknown perpetrators, dressed as law enforcement officers, stole 750 kilograms (1,653 Pounds) of gold from an international airport in Brazil's southeastern city of Sao Paulo, local media have reported.

The Globo news outlet reported that the unknown armed individuals arrived in the airport on Thursday on two cars disguised as police vessels.

After entering a cargo terminal, the criminals ransacked a cash-in-transit van belonging to the Brink's company, stealing gold worth $30 million from it. The perpetrators then fled the scene.

According to the police, in the early hours of Thursday, the robbers took hostage the family of the terminal's logistics head in order to obtain information for their crime.

Related Topics

Police Company Sao Paulo Van Brazil Criminals Gold Family Media From Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

6 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

6 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

7 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

7 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

7 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.