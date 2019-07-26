Robbers Dressed as Policemen Steal 1,653 Pounds of Gold From Sao Paulo Airport - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Unknown perpetrators, dressed as law enforcement officers, stole 750 kilograms (1,653 Pounds) of gold from an international airport in Brazil's southeastern city of Sao Paulo, local media have reported.

The Globo news outlet reported that the unknown armed individuals arrived in the airport on Thursday on two cars disguised as police vessels.

After entering a cargo terminal, the criminals ransacked a cash-in-transit van belonging to the Brink's company, stealing gold worth $30 million from it. The perpetrators then fled the scene.

According to the police, in the early hours of Thursday, the robbers took hostage the family of the terminal's logistics head in order to obtain information for their crime.