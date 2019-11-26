UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Failed To Steal All Treasures From Green Vault Museum In Dresden - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:02 PM

Robbers Failed to Steal All Treasures From Green Vault Museum in Dresden - Director

Robbers have not managed to steal all the treasurers from the Green Vault Museum in the German city of Dresden and some of them have already been found, the museum's director Dirk Syndram said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Robbers have not managed to steal all the treasurers from the Green Vault Museum in the German city of Dresden and some of them have already been found, the museum's director Dirk Syndram said on Tuesday.

The robbery took place in the early hours of Monday. Police arrived several minutes after receiving the alert call but the robbers had already escaped from the site. A special commission has been created to investigate the case.

"We had an opportunity to see the stand. We found three holes there and the robbers gained access to all three collections of jewels. The robbers stole very important jewels from the middle collection .

.. but most jewels were beyond reach for the thieves," Syndram said, as wired by the N-tv broadcaster.

According to the museum's director, the priceless necklace, made of fresh-water pearls, has not been stolen.

Syndram stressed that some of the jewels were covered by white powder by the robbers but remain unharmed.

He added that the museum employees had found the disappeared medal in the shape of a star near the stand.

"We will study it but it seems that there are no problems with it," the director added.

The Bild newspaper suggested on Monday that the stolen objects of art held a value of almost 1 billion Euros, or $1.1 billion.

Related Topics

Police German Robbery Alert Dresden SITE All From Billion

Recent Stories

More than 40 dead after heavy rain pounds DR Congo ..

3 minutes ago

Imran Ismail terms extension in COAS's tenure in b ..

3 minutes ago

Nation well aware about COAS character, services f ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street edges higher as dealers await trade ag ..

3 minutes ago

Lithuania's Farmers Rally Across Country Against T ..

31 minutes ago

House Oversight Committee Sues Trump Officials for ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.