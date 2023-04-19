Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Bid for Presidency, Challenging Biden for Dem Nomination

Robert F Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday announced he is running for America's highest office and as US president will fight against corporate and state corruption

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Robert F Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday announced he is running for America's highest office and as US president will fight against corporate and state corruption.

"I've come here today to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States," Kennedy said at a rally in Boston.

"My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power."

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll, 14 percent of voters who supported President Joe Biden in 2020 said they would back Kennedy in 2024.