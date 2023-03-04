UrduPoint.com

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Could Run For President In 2024 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Could Run for President in 2024 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, is eyeing a Democratic nomination and could run for president in the US election next year, US media report.

"I am thinking about it yes. I have passed the biggest hurdle, that my wife has greenlighted it," Kennedy said at the New Hampshire Institute of politics on Friday, as quoted by Fox news.

Kennedy reportedly attended the New Hampshire event along with his wife Cheryl Hines.

Former US President Donald Trump has already formally announced his 2024 campaign, with possible contenders including Ron DeSantis, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump surpassed DeSantis 47% to 39% in a two-candidate matchup for the Republican nomination, according to a Yahoo New/YouGov poll released on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Trump Wife Media Event

Recent Stories

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

8 hours ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

10 hours ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

10 hours ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.