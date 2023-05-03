Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Would Pardon Several Whistleblowers if Elected US President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday that he would pardon journalists and whistleblowers such as Julian Assange and Edward Snowden if elected as US president in 2024.

"Instead of championing free speech, the US actively persecutes journalists and whistleblowers.

I'll pardon brave truth-tellers like Julian Assange and investigate the corruption and crimes they exposed," Kennedy said in a statement via Twitter.

Kennedy also listed Snowden, Chelsea Manning, John Kiriakou and Reality Winner among other "truth-tellers" slated for pardon under his administration.

The aforementioned individuals were attempting to return the United States to its "democratic and humanitarian ideals," Kennedy said.

Earlier this month, Kennedy announced his 2024 presidential campaign and intent to seek the Democratic Party's nomination.