Robert F. Kennedy Jr Suspends Fringe White House Bid, Endorses Trump
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Phoenix, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Robert F. Kennedy Jr, scion of America's storied political clan, suspended his long shot presidential bid on Friday and endorsed Donald Trump, injecting a new dose of uncertainty into the White House race.
"I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory," Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist and conspiracy theorist polling in the low single digits, said at a press conference in swing state Arizona.
Kennedy, 70, condemned the selection of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic standard-bearer without a Primary contest and cited a long list of grievances against his former party that he said had led him to now "throw my support to president Trump."
Kennedy failed to get on the ballot in even half of the 50 US states and his independent candidacy featured a number of bizarre twists -- including his claim to be suffering from a parasitic brain worm and a story about depositing a dead bear cub in Central Park.
It also drew the opposition of most of his famous family.
"Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear," five of his siblings said in a joint statement in which they endorsed Harris. "It is a sad ending to a sad story."
Kennedy's withdrawal came a day after the surging Harris gave an electrifying speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, accepting the party's nomination and embarking on the final 10-week sprint to election day on November 5.
Asked what's next by reporters on Friday as she boarded Air Force Two for the flight back to Washington, Harris said: "Win. We're going to win."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table3 hours ago
-
Rodgers questions Celtic's transfer policy after sinking St Mirren4 hours ago
-
Mad Max: Is Verstappen's dominance under threat?4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results4 hours ago
-
At least 15 civilians killed in northern Mali drone strikes: local sources4 hours ago
-
Madueke nets treble as rampant Chelsea hit Wolves for six4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table4 hours ago