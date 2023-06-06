UrduPoint.com

Robert Hanssen, Former FBI Agent Convicted Of Spying For Russia, Dies In Prison - BOP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who was sentenced to life for spying for Russia, died in prison, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said on Monday.

"On Monday, June 5, 2023, at approximately 6:55 am, inmate Robert Hanssen was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Florence ADMAX in Florence, Colorado.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Hanssen was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel," the statement said.

Hanssen died at the age of 79. He had been in custody in a maximum security prison in Colorado since 2002.

