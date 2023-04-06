Close
Robert Kennedy Jr. Files Paperwork To Run For US President - CNN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Robert Kennedy Jr. Files Paperwork to Run for US President - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Environmental advocate and activist against vaccines Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for US President in 2024 as a Democrat, CNN reported.

The filing was confirmed by Kennedy's campaign treasurer John Sullivan, the report said on Wednesday.

Kennedy, now 69, is a son of former New York senator and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968. He is also the nephew of President John Kennedy.

