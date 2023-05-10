Robert Kennedy Jr. Says Will 'Under No Circumstances' Join Trump on Electoral Ticket

US 2024 presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday that under no circumstances would he run alongside former US President Donald Trump, citing differences in opinion and leadership style

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US 2024 presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday that under no circumstances would he run alongside former US President Donald Trump, citing differences in opinion and leadership style.

"Just to quell any speculation, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES will I join Donald Trump on an electoral ticket. Our positions on certain fundamental issues, our approaches to governance and our philosophies of leadership could not be further apart," Kennedy said in a statement via Twitter.

Kennedy launched his campaign as a Democratic Party candidate earlier this year, while Trump launched his bid for the Republican nomination late last year. Kennedy is likely to square off against sitting President Joe Biden, who officially announced his reelection bid, in the Democratic Primary.

Trump's competitors include former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.