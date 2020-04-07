UrduPoint.com
Robert Koch Institute Says Too Early To Claim Slowdown Of Spread Of COVID-19 In Germany

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:29 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The decline in the growth of COVID-19 cases in Germany over the past two days should be given time before it can be established as a determined trend, Lothar Wieler, the president of Robert Koch Institute which compiles official data on the coronavirus for the German government, said on Tuesday.

The daily increments of COVID-19 cases in Germany have fallen from over 5,000 to 3,600-3,800 over the past two days.

"It is premature to speak of restraint. There might be fluctuations, please keep it in mind. We have to wait for several days before the tendency establishes itself," Wieler said at a press conference in Berlin.

He said there has been a downward trend in the virus's basic reproduction rate - the number of people who contract the virus from one carrier - but the relative mortality rate is higher than in the outbreak's first weeks. It varies from region to region within a 0.2 - 0.5 percent range, Wieler added.

Robert Koch Institute is part of the German Ministry of Health. According to their latest update on Tuesday, the COVID-19 toll in Germans is nearing 10,000 cases with 1,607 fatalities.

